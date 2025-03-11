Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Man Facing Firearms And Drug Charges Following Levin Search Warrant

Tuesday, 11 March 2025, 2:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man is before the courts facing firearms and drug charges after a search warrant at a Levin address last week.

Police executed a warrant at a Levin address on Wednesday 5 March after information was gathered relating to this individual and the supply of drugs.

A large amount of ammunition was seized from the property, as well as a .303 calibre rifle and 30 grams of methamphetamine.

The ammunition seized included nearly 200 rounds, for a range of rifles, shotguns and pistols.

Police also seized approximately $23,000 in cash.

The 22-year-old man is due to reappear in the Levin District Court on 30 April.

He faces two charges of selling and supplying methamphetamine, two charges of unlawfully being in possession of firearms and ammunition, and a charge of possessing methamphetamine for supply.

Levin Police will continue to hold people to account who are supplying drugs and causing harm to our community.

If you have concerns about illegal drug use in your community, please call 111 if there is an immediate public safety risk, or contact us via 105 online or by phone to make a report.

