Special Community Meeting On Visitor Accommodation Rates & Regulations

Council is inviting holiday homeowners and commercial accommodation providers to a special community meeting to discuss regulations and rating as they apply to visitor accommodation.

Pauline Welch, Executive Manager Commercial and Economic Development, said that Council regularly receives questions on how regulations and rates are applied to holiday homes rented on a short-term basis (e.g., Airbnb, Bookabach) and commercial visitor accommodation.

“To help clarify these issues Council is hosting an informative discussion on rating and compliance requirements for visitor accommodation providers, including short-term holiday rentals (Airbnb, Bookabach, etc.) and commercial operators,” she said.

“We understand that the regulations and rating for rental properties can be confusing, especially with different rules applying depending on the type of rental activity.

This is an opportunity for owners to ask questions of Council staff and elected members to better understand how, why, and when regulations and rates apply," she said.

Ms. Welch noted that there is often a sense of inequity about how the regulations and rates are applied. "While Council works hard to ensure rates are charged equitably to the people who benefit from Council services, the multitude of different situations means that some people perceive the system as unfair.

Commercial accommodation providers sometimes feel they are being held to a higher standard and cost than holiday homeowners who are essentially offering the same service. At the same time, holiday homeowners question why and how some rules and rates apply to them when they are just trying to earn a little extra income.

We are hoping this meeting will provide better understanding and insight into Council’s approach to rating and regulations.

Topics on the agenda include; how Council rates visitor accommodation, including short-term holiday home rentals and SUIP (Separately Used and Inhabited Portion) classifications, and the rules around Building Warrants of Fitness (BWOF), fire regulations, and other compliance requirements.

The meeting is in the Ohakune Council Chamber on Thursday 20 March from 6pm to 8pm, or people can also participate via the live-stream on Council's Facebook page www.facebook.com/ruapehudc

This session will be invaluable for anyone with questions on how Council determines and applies regulations and rates to holiday homes and commercial accommodation provider," she said.

