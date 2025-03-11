‘Hate Crime’ Laws Are Vague And Subjective, According To Free Speech Union Submission

The Free Speech Union has released a major report today on proposed ‘hate crime’ laws and submitted in opposition to the Law Commission’s consultation. This 20-page document provides an overview of the risks 'hate crime’ laws pose to free speech as they’ll undoubtably be weaponised against unpopular opinions, says Jonathan Ayling, Chief Executive of the Free Speech Union.

“Our position is clear: the law should punish criminal actions, not beliefs or opinions. Our submission addresses risks to free speech, the vagueness of key definitions outlined, and the potential for inconsistent enforcement.

“‘Hate’ is a powerful term but it’s unavoidably subjective. It is not the role of our criminal justice system or our laws to regulate this emotion. We accept that ‘hatred’ can be a legitimate aggravating factor at sentencing, however the amendments to our laws considered by the Law Commission are simply unworkable.

“This report provides international context from Canada, the UK, and Australia where ‘hate crime’ laws have limited civil liberties and only increased polarisation. We should not make the same mistakes in New Zealand.

“If some topics, thoughts, and opinions are considered out of bounds this will only polarise our nation our further. We can only combat 'hatred' through civil discussion. ‘Hate crime’ laws will criminalise thoughts when it’s illegal actions that should be criminalised.

“We’ve submitted, along with thousands of Free Speech Union supporters, opposing ‘hate crime’ laws. The Government’s focus should be on enforcing the law for actions that are already illegal, not introducing emotion-based subjectivity into our laws.”

Submissions can be made at https://www.freespeechsubmission.nz/

