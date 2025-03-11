Name Release, Christchurch Homicide

Police can now name the man who died in Mairehau on the evening of Sunday 9 March.

He was 39-year-old Tyrone Munns, from Mairehau.

A scene examination has been completed at the address, and Police continue working to determine the circumstances leading up to the death of Tyrone.

We are still looking to speak to anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious in Innes Road between 8pm and 9:15pm on Sunday 9 March.

If you have any information that could assist the investigations team, please contact Police via 105, either over the phone or online using ‘Update Report’ and referencing file number 250310/9989.

