Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Name Release, Christchurch Homicide

Tuesday, 11 March 2025, 8:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can now name the man who died in Mairehau on the evening of Sunday 9 March.

He was 39-year-old Tyrone Munns, from Mairehau.

A scene examination has been completed at the address, and Police continue working to determine the circumstances leading up to the death of Tyrone.

We are still looking to speak to anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious in Innes Road between 8pm and 9:15pm on Sunday 9 March.

If you have any information that could assist the investigations team, please contact Police via 105, either over the phone or online using ‘Update Report’ and referencing file number 250310/9989.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 