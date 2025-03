Op Curly: Police Presence Around Marokopa

Police will be present in the wider Marokopa area over the next few days as we continue making inquiries into the whereabouts of Tom Phillips and his three children.

Officers will be conducting inquiries north of Marokopa, in and around Te Waitere and Te Maika.

This has not been prompted by any specific sighting – it is simply a continuation of the ongoing investigation.

- Detective Inspector Andy Saunders

