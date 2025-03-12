East Auckland’s New Flyover Stands Tall After One Year Of Construction

Rā Hihi - Before and After (Photo/Supplied)

Aucklanders using one of New Zealand’s busiest intersections can now see the new flyover being built above them which will help nearly halve congestion, making car and bus trips quicker and easier as part of Auckland Transport’s (AT) Eastern Busway project.

Work first began in March 2024 on the flyover (named Rā Hihi – meaning sun’s rays) which is under construction near the Pakūranga town centre. It now spans Tī Rākau Drive at the busy South Eastern Highway intersection, after a three-night operation to install eight large concrete beams using one of the country’s largest mobile cranes – video footage here.

Once fully complete, Rā Hihi will directly connect Pakūranga Road with the South Eastern Highway, making the extension of the Eastern Busway from Pakūranga towards Botany, and a shared path, possible. Together this is expected to reduce traffic congestion at Pakūranga town centre by up to 40% during peak times.

“Rā Hihi comes closer to completion with every week that goes by and it’s something the community is really looking forward to ahead of the Eastern Busway opening,” says Howick Local Board Chair Damian Light.

“Rā Hihi will make getting around much easier for everyone, not just for those who will drive over it, but for the thousands of us that’ll go under it every day on a bus, bike, or on foot.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Howick Ward Councillor and AT Director, Maurice Williamson says it is a project he has long advocated for.

“The community has been telling AT to do something about the congestion in this part of Auckland, so it’s great AT has listened and is making good progress on this vital new connection which will do wonders for keeping the roads moving and the buses running on time,” he says.

The Tī Rākau Drive – South Eastern Highway intersection sees more than 60,000 vehicles and 280 buses travelling through it each weekday, making it one of the busiest in the country, says AT’s Group Manager Strategic Development Programmes and Property, Jane Small.

“It has been a frustrating chokepoint for East Aucklanders. Rā Hihi will bring benefits to drivers as well as public transport users, whose bus trips will be faster and more reliable as a result of reduced congestion,” Ms Small says.

“It’s a critical part of the Eastern Busway project that’s connecting East Auckland with rapid public transport to the rest of the city and providing better local travel options which the community has been asking for.”

The Eastern Busway is an important piece in the rapid transit network AT is continuing to build to give Aucklanders quick, easy and direct public transport connecting across the city.

The first section of the Eastern Busway connecting Pakūranga town centre with Panmure Train Station opened in 2021, where a bus ride takes 5-10 minutes and is fully separated from other traffic.

The next section is being built and will continue from Pakūranga towards Botany, adding an additional 5km of separated busway and 12km of walking and cycling routes when it is fully completed. It will unlock more ways to travel locally and provide faster, more direct connections to the rest of the city.

Notes:

The logistics to place the eight beams spanning Tī Rākau Drive safely and accurately required months of careful preparation and a sizeable team of specialists and equipment to ensure every part of the complex sequence went smoothly. One of New Zealand’s largest mobile cranes lifting the spans ran on 100% hydrogenated vegetable oil instead of diesel for this work, reducing its carbon emissions by 70%.

Since work to build Rā Hihi began in March 2024, 16 piers have been constructed and 24 foundation piles, each 30 metres deep, have been excavated.

Access to the Pakūranga town centre, local businesses and homes are being maintained to minimise disruption to the community.

Last year, William Roberts Road was extended to connect with Tī Rākau Drive, enabling Reeves Road to be partially closed for the construction of Rā Hihi.

The name Rā Hihi originates from the name Te Pakūranga Rā Hihi which means ‘The Battle of the Sun's Rays’, a pūrākau (ancient legend).

About the Eastern Busway:

The Eastern Busway from Pakūranga towards Botany is being delivered by the Eastern Busway Alliance of Auckland Transport, Fletcher, ACCIONA, AECOM and Jacobs in partnership with mana whenua.

The project is being delivered in stages:

Stage 1 from Panmure to Pakūranga was completed in 2021.

Delivery of Stages 2 and 3 is ongoing, with current construction in progress between Pakūranga and Burswood. These are expected to be completed in 2027.

Funding is yet to be confirmed for Stage 4, from Tī Rākau Drive through Guys Reserve and Whaka Maumahara to Botany. In the meantime, buses will use the existing route via Tī Rākau Drive and Te Irirangi Drive to connect with the Eastern Busway in Burswood.

More information and visuals of the project are in the following links:

Project info: easternbusway.nz

Eastern Busway project photos

Eastern Busway project videos

© Scoop Media

