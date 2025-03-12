Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Ethnicity, Culture, And Identity: 2023 Census

Wednesday, 12 March 2025, 11:13 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Ethnicity, culture, and identity: 2023 Census provides 18 new Aotearoa Data Explorer tables relating to ethnicity, birthplace, languages spoken, and religious affiliation. These are combined with age, gender, occupation, and total personal income, and grouped by geographic area and census year.

Ethnicity, culture, and identity statistics tell us about New Zealand’s increasingly diverse population and provide valuable insights into different groups in our society.

Find topic tables from the latest 2023 Census releases (https://www.stats.govt.nz/2023-census/find-topic-tables-from-the-latest-2023-census-releases/) contains the tables in this release and details about them.

Visit our website to read this information release:

  • Ethnicity, culture, and identity: 2023 Census: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/ethnicity-culture-and-identity-2023-census
