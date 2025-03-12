Police Acknowledge Sentencing On Charges Of Grooming For Sexual Conduct

Police acknowledge the sentencing handed down to Jason Shepherd in October 2024, who until recently had name suppression.

Shepherd was sentenced to 10 and a half month’s home detention after pleading guilty to charges of grooming for sexual conduct with a young person and meeting following grooming.

This offending took place over a four year period while Shepherd was a secondary school teacher.

The strength and bravery from these victims who came forward to assist in the prosecution of this offender cannot be overstated.

Police worked closely with the victims of this offending, their families, and the Teaching Council to ensure that Shepherd was held to account.

We know it can be incredibly difficult and at times distressing to report or talk about incidents of this nature, but we would like to reassure any victims of sexual offending that we take these matters seriously.

Police has a number of officers and detectives dedicated to these cases, and we will ensure you have a safe space to report offending in confidence.

