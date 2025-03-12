Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Acknowledge Sentencing On Charges Of Grooming For Sexual Conduct

Wednesday, 12 March 2025, 1:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police acknowledge the sentencing handed down to Jason Shepherd in October 2024, who until recently had name suppression.

Shepherd was sentenced to 10 and a half month’s home detention after pleading guilty to charges of grooming for sexual conduct with a young person and meeting following grooming.

This offending took place over a four year period while Shepherd was a secondary school teacher.

The strength and bravery from these victims who came forward to assist in the prosecution of this offender cannot be overstated.

Police worked closely with the victims of this offending, their families, and the Teaching Council to ensure that Shepherd was held to account.

We know it can be incredibly difficult and at times distressing to report or talk about incidents of this nature, but we would like to reassure any victims of sexual offending that we take these matters seriously.

Police has a number of officers and detectives dedicated to these cases, and we will ensure you have a safe space to report offending in confidence.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 