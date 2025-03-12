Can You Help Identify This Man?

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man following an indecent assault aboard a bus in Grey Lynn.

This incident occurred just after 8am on bus 18 travelling along Great North Road.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend, of Auckland City Crime Squad, says a man got on the bus at a stop near King Street.

“He has sat down next to a high school student and touched her inappropriately.

“This was witnessed by a passenger who quickly intervened and stopped what was taking place.

“This man was told to get off the bus and exited at a stop near the intersection with Maidstone Street.”

Police acknowledge the actions of a witness aboard the bus.

“The witness did an incredible job in coming to the assistance of the student,” Detective Senior Sergeant Friend says.

“We are aware that the witness and another passenger supported the girl and walked her safely to school.

“Our witness has also obtained a photo of the man we would like to speak with, which Police is releasing to the public.”

Appropriate welfare support is being put in place for the student following this morning’s incident.

Police is confident the public will know who this man is.

Anyone with information should contact Police, Detective Senior Sergeant Friend says.

You can update Police online now or call 105 using the reference number 250312/9531.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

