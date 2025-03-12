Tauranga’s Streets And Stages Come Alive For The National Jazz Festival

The Downtown Carnival is a two-day celebration of live jazz in the heart of Tauranga’s city centre. (Photo /supplied)

This April, Tauranga will once again come alive with the sounds of jazz as the Port of Tauranga National Jazz Festival returns, bringing world-class music and vibrant live performances to venues and open spaces across the city. Drawing music lovers and performers from across the country—as well as international acts from the UK, Australia, Ireland, and Uruguay - this year's festival promises to be another cracker!

What began in 1963 with just 40 musicians playing for one night in the old Memorial Park Sound Shell has grown into a city-wide celebration of jazz, with over 70 performances planned over this year's festival, playing in more than a dozen venues across Tauranga.

Festival Director Marc Anderson is thrilled about this year’s lineup. "We’ve got so much going on, with many brilliant events showcasing the best of jazz, soul, funk, and blues. From the Downtown Carnival and Jazz at the Mount to intimate gigs at The Jam Factory, this festival is the perfect stage for world-class musicians and passionate music lovers. Think jazz, think Easter, think Tauranga—we’ll see you there!"

Tauranga City Council is proud to support the National Jazz Festival, a highlight of the city’s annual events calendar. Now in its 62nd year, this iconic festival is New Zealand’s largest and longest-running jazz festival, bringing thousands of visitors to the city, supporting local businesses, and creating an energetic atmosphere for both residents and visitors.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Tauranga Mayor Mahé Dysdale emphasises the festival’s importance to the city. "By drawing visitors, energising our streets, and supporting local businesses, the festival reinforces why Tauranga is such an exceptional place to live, work, play, and visit."

Nelita Byrne, Tauranga City Council's Venues and Events Manager, also highlights the festival’s impact. "Our commitment to the National Jazz Festival goes beyond funding. The event is a staple in Tauranga’s cultural calendar, and we’re proud to support an event that not only entertains but also strengthens our city’s reputation as a thriving hub for music and the arts. The economic impact is significant too, with past festivals generating thousands of visitor nights and injecting over $500,000 into the local economy.”

The National Youth Competition at Baycourt. (Photo/supplied)

With the festival spanning multiple venues and nearly two weeks of entertainment, there’s something for everyone. It all kicks off on April 7 with the National Youth Jazz Competition at Baycourt, where around 700 young musicians from across Aotearoa will compete. This competition continues to serve as an important platform for nurturing young jazz artists, having helped shape the careers of successful Kiwi musicians such as Joel Shadbolt (L.A.B.), Hollie Smith, and Nathan Haines.

This year’s festival also introduces fresh experiences, including Jazz at the Mount Hot Pools, where attendees can enjoy a soak with live music, and The Late Late Show, an after-hours jam session where artists come together for an impromptu musical experience at the Tauranga Club. The Hurricane Party at Totara Street promises high-energy performances from The Mafia Cats and Boogie Wonderland, while Baycourt’s Concert Series will feature top-tier acts such as the New Zealand Army Band, the Adrian Cox Trio, and a night celebrating the legendary jazz icon Rodger Fox.

A festival favourite, the New Zealand Army Band, performs at Baycourt. (Photo/ supplied)

The festival builds up to a spectacular Easter weekend featuring annual favourites. On Good Friday, New Orleans-style revelry awaits at The Jazz Village in the Historic Village, where visitors can dance to swinging dixie tunes, soak in smooth Latin grooves, and explore the Little Big Markets.

The Jazz Village at The Historic Village. (Photo/Supplied)

On Saturday and Sunday, the much-loved Downtown Carnival returns to its original format with The Strand closed to traffic, transforming the city centre into an open-air stage with live music, dancing, and an infectious street party vibe. Restaurants and bars will extend their outdoor areas, creating the perfect atmosphere for dining and soaking up the music.

Also, on Sunday at The Cargo Shed, the glitzy Cocktail Swing party invites festival-goers to dress up, sip cocktails, and dance to timeless jazz and swing classics from the Tauranga Big Band.

On Easter Monday, Jazz at the Mount will round out this year’s festival with a day of great music right in the centre of Mount Maunganui’s Porotakataka Park, including a mini-parade and a vintage car parade down Maunganui Road.

As Tauranga’s venues, streets, parks, and waterfront come alive with the magic of jazz, the city is set to host an unforgettable celebration. Whether you’re a lifelong jazz enthusiast, a music lover, or simply want to experience the city come alive, the National Jazz Festival is an event not to be missed.

© Scoop Media

