Invitation To Connect Over Food

Neighbours in the Mt Roskill, Auckland, area have the opportunity to connect and get to know each other over food thanks to the teams at Communities Feeding Communities (CFC) and The Storehouse.

As part of Neighbours Aotearoa month, CFC will host a joint event with The Storehouse for neighbours at its site on 1207 Dominion Rd, Saturday 15 March, 10am – 12.00pm.

Community Relations manager Anne Overton says the event is a great opportunity for people to connect with others in the community.

“We want neighbourhoods to have the ability to act, shape, and influence the things that matter to them.

“Neighbours Aotearoa encourages on-the-ground participation with a focus on everyday activities like cooking, eating, making, learning, and repairing. The focus is on inclusive and accessible opportunities that appeal to people from many backgrounds and encourage sharing,” she says.

“That is in line with the philosophy we have at CFC, especially working with the community on food security and community cohesion.

“We recognise that food is a powerful connector and that’s why we seek to build a supportive network within the community through our food gardens, pātaka kai, community kitchen and emergency food parcels.”

To celebrate Neighbours Aotearoa month, the teams at CFC and The Storehouse will host a morning tea open to all neighbours within the local community.

There will also be a crop swap where people can bring surplus crops, flowers and preserves from their gardens to share with the community or trade for other crops.

Pesto, fresh herbs, seedlings and other produce from CFC will be available.

“We want to encourage everyone to not be shy, reach out to your neighbour and make a connection – we know that when we connect with neighbours, good things happen - Ka tūhonohono te hapori, ka puta ngā hua,” says Anne.

For more information on Neighbours Aotearoa, visit Neighbours Aotearoa.

