Arrests And Charges Laid Following Aggravated Robberies

Four people have been arrested following a series of Waikato search warrants this morning targeting prolific and violent offenders, believed to be responsible for several ram raids and aggravated robberies.

Investigations into the recent offending has culminated in today’s results, where four people have been arrested. A large amount of property linked to the offending has been recovered including cigarettes, cannabis and methamphetamine.

The four arrested aged 17, 18, 21, and 43 are due to appear in the Hamilton District court on charges including aggravated robbery, burglary, possession of ammunition, possession of methamphetamine and cannabis for supply, and possession of a restricted weapon.

Police worked collaboratively across the district to identify the offenders responsible for causing so much harm to retailers and the wider community. Enquiries are ongoing, with further search warrants and arrests likely.

We know that this offending is distressing and contributes to a sense of uneasiness within the community, and we hope today’s action will go some way to addressing this.

We will continue to target anyone who attempts to profit through violence, intimidation, and unlawful activity, especially when it involves those who are just trying to do their jobs.

If you witness any suspicious or unlawful behaviour, please contact Police.

You can contact us on 111 if it is happening now, or via 105 either online [1] or over the phone if it is after the fact.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

