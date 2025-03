Intersection Blocked After Crash Involving Train, Matamata - Waikato

An intersection in Matamata is blocked following a collision between a train and a pedestrian.

It happened around 3:15pm at the intersection of College Street and Firth Streets.

The pedestrian is said to be in critical condition.

Motorists and others are asked to avoid this intersection if possible while emergency services work at the scene.

If you saw what happened, and have not yet spoken to Police, please get in touch.

