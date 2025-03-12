Man Charged Over Grey Lynn Bus Incident
Wednesday, 12 March 2025, 4:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can advise the man sought earlier over an alleged
indecent assault is now in custody.
The incident
occurred aboard a bus in Grey Lynn this morning.
The
49-year-old man is being charged with indecent assault and
will appear in the Auckland District Court
tomorrow.
Police would again like to thank the public
for their swift response to our
appeal.
