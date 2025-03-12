Man Charged Over Grey Lynn Bus Incident

Police can advise the man sought earlier over an alleged indecent assault is now in custody.

The incident occurred aboard a bus in Grey Lynn this morning.

The 49-year-old man is being charged with indecent assault and will appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow.

Police would again like to thank the public for their swift response to our appeal.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

