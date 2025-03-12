IPCA Independently Investigating The Death Of Mr Faasala Samu Matue

The Authority has been notified by the Police under section 13 of the Independent Police Conduct Authority Act 1988 about an incident involving the death of Mr Faasala Samu Matue at Ōrere Point in Counties Manukau on 2 February 2025.

During the incident, Mr Matue confronted the Police with a metal pole and was subsequently tasered. He reportedly resisted arrest, leading the Police to use various forms of force, including manual force, pepper spray, and a police dog.

The Authority is conducting an independent investigation into the incident and will release its findings publicly in due course.

