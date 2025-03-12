Get Ready For Homegrown To Strike A Chord In The City

Jim Beam Homegrown is coming to Pōneke this weekend, and with a massive line-up of Aotearoa’s best bands and DJs, there’ll be a few changes along the waterfront to accommodate it all.

With over 50 local acts performing live across five stages over two days along Wellington's stunning waterfront, some restrictions will be in place for event organisers to set up, show days, and pack down, and to manage the health and safety of all in the area.

Key info:

Entry into stage areas from 4.30pm on Friday 14 March, and 12.30pm on Saturday 15 March. Main entrance and ticketing will be at Odlins Plaza.

There is a liquor ban on the waterfront and neighbouring streets, with a possible fine up to $250. Purchased alcohol on site is permitted in stage areas only.

The skateboarding bowl in Waitangi Park will be closed during the event.

TheHarbourside Marketwill be relocated to the Reading car park area (access via Tory and Wakefield Streets) on Sunday 16 March. Both Reading car parks will be used for the market so there’ll be no parking available there. (See map)

Access to the Wellington Waterfront will be available to the general public, but with some areas restricted for event ticket holders, and then for event organisers to pack down:

Waitangi Park: restricted access until Wednesday 19 March.

Barnett Street car park: restricted access until Wednesday 19 March.

Waitangi Stream Promenade from Cable Street to Waitangi Stream Bridge: restricted access until Monday 17 March.

Odlins Plaza: restricted access until Wednesday 19 March.

Frank Kitts Park: restricted access until Wednesday 19 March.

Frank Kitts underground car park: closed until 9pm Wednesday 19 March.

During the event, cyclists and scooter riders are asked to either slow down or dismount in the area due to the high number of pedestrians.

Flamingo e-scooters/bikes will not be able to operate on the Waterfront as the area will be geo-fenced during event time.

There will be traffic calming measures in place at the end of the events each night to ensure the safety of the high numbers dispersing between 10.30pm-11.30pm.

It’s recommended that car users consider ride share apps, public transport, or alternative modes of transport during the event, and pedestrians, cyclists and e-scooters should take extra care due to the changes over the week.

