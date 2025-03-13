More People Than Ever Taking Steps To Protect Their Properties From Natural Hazards

New research from Natural Hazards Commission Toka Tū Ake (NHC) has found 71% of homeowners say they have taken action to prevent damage to their home, land or contents - 15% more than last year and the highest level ever recorded.

“We live in a high-risk country, but there are many things people can do to make their homes safer and stronger against the impact of natural hazards. Even small steps people take will reduce damage to their properties and further protect their families, so it’s great to see that more people than ever are getting prepared,” says Hamish Armstrong, NHC Public Education Manager.

“We are exposed to a wide range of natural hazards in New Zealand and climate change is increasing the frequency of some of these hazards,” Hamish says.

“It’s clear that New Zealanders are becoming more aware of these risks and say the main reasons they are taking action is to protect their family from injury and enable them to recover more quickly following a natural disaster,” he says.

Two thirds of those surveyed ensured their home’s foundations were properly connected almost half had removed or replaced their brick or concrete chimney.

“The great news is there's a lot you can do that will improve the strength and safety of your home for natural hazards,” explains Hamish. “You might like to start small – make sure you know where to turn off your gas and water mains if lines are damaged, move heavy objects to safer spots lower down, and secure furniture and pictures to the wall.

“For bigger actions like removing chimneys or repairing retaining walls, talking to a builder is a great first step as they can provide an idea of what improvement work is required and the cost involved.”

“I encourage people to list and prioritise more complex work and keep good records of the work you do,” says Hamish. “With 89% of homebuyers considering natural hazards when deciding on a property, these records could be valuable documents if you decide to sell it”.

Being prepared also means understanding your natural hazards insurance and its limits. The natural hazards scheme covers up to the first $300,000 of damage to an insured home, and private insurance covers the rest up to the policy limit. There is also a limited contribution available for damage to land through the national scheme.

“We commend New Zealanders for being proactive when it comes to protecting their properties both before and after a natural hazard event,” Hamish says.

Note:

Research was commissioned by Natural Hazards Commission Toka Tū Ake and undertaken by NielsenIQ.

