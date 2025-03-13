Another Firearm Off The Street Following Tikipunga Search

Police have taken a firearm capable of firing .22 rounds off the streets after locating thew weapon down the side of a couch.

At about 1pm on Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at a Tikipunga address on Papa Totara Loop.

Detective Senior Sergeant Aaron Crawford, Northland CIB, says Police quickly arrested a man in relation to failing to stop, displaying insignia, possession of firearm and ammunition.

“During a search officers have located an operational magazine with live .22 rounds allegedly in the man’s pocket, as well as loose rounds.

“A further search of the address has then also located a pistol capable of firing .22 rounds, which was found down the side of the couch where the man was sitting upon Police arrival.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Crawford says the arrest was a great outcome by the team.

“As a result we have taken another firearm out of circulation from our community.

“Police work hard to hold offenders to account, especially those with the potential to cause serious harm in our communities, such as those unlawfully in the possession of firearms.”

A 34-year-old man will appear in Whangārei District Court today charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

