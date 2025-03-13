Fiona McTavish Reappointed As Toi Moana Bay Of Plenty Regional Council Chief Executive

Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council Chairman Doug Leeder and Chief Executive Fiona McTavish. (Photo/Supplied)

Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council today [SUBS: March 13] approved the reappointment of Fiona McTavish as Chief Executive for a period of five years, effective from 1 July 2025.

Toi Moana Chair Doug Leeder said in addition to seven years’ experience in the role, Ms McTavish brings a background in policy and planning and experience from executive positions held in the education and health sectors.

"Regional Council is thrilled to endorse Fiona for another term of Chief Executive," he said. "Her vision and leadership have been instrumental in driving our strategic initiatives and fostering collaboration within the Council, the Bay of Plenty region, and the regional and unitary sector.

“With local elections and Central Government policy changes on the horizon, Fiona brings a wealth of experience and is well positioned to navigate challenges and lead through change.”

Today’s re-appointment of Ms McTavish follows a robust recruitment process where she was selected from a competitive group of high-calibre candidates. The term for a local government Chief Executive is five years and legislation provides for an extension of two years before advertising the position.

