Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tolaga Bay Welcomes Commissioner

Thursday, 13 March 2025, 11:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A quick FaceTime with the whānau and the Commissioner. Photo/Supplied.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers received a warm East Coast welcome when he visited Te Rawheoro Marae in Tolaga Bay on Friday.

The Commissioner was joined by Police Minister Mark Mitchell, Eastern District Commander Superintendent Jeanette Park, Tairāwhiti Area Commander Inspector Danny Kirk, and other Police staff.

Members of the local community including rangitahi from local schools welcomed the group on to the marae with powerful singing, with a wero taken up by Police Minister Mark Mitchell.

Commissioner Richard Chambers told the gathering he felt incredibly honoured to be welcomed on to the marae and receive a taonga from the community, a wooden plaque crafted especially for him.

He said Uawa (Tolaga Bay) was a very special place for him, and it was great to return as Police Commissioner.

After the pōwhiri, the Commissioner and Minister spent time chatting with members of the community and sharing kai.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 