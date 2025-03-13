Tolaga Bay Welcomes Commissioner

A quick FaceTime with the whānau and the Commissioner. Photo/Supplied.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers received a warm East Coast welcome when he visited Te Rawheoro Marae in Tolaga Bay on Friday.

The Commissioner was joined by Police Minister Mark Mitchell, Eastern District Commander Superintendent Jeanette Park, Tairāwhiti Area Commander Inspector Danny Kirk, and other Police staff.

Members of the local community including rangitahi from local schools welcomed the group on to the marae with powerful singing, with a wero taken up by Police Minister Mark Mitchell.

Commissioner Richard Chambers told the gathering he felt incredibly honoured to be welcomed on to the marae and receive a taonga from the community, a wooden plaque crafted especially for him.

He said Uawa (Tolaga Bay) was a very special place for him, and it was great to return as Police Commissioner.

After the pōwhiri, the Commissioner and Minister spent time chatting with members of the community and sharing kai.

