Navigating The Future Of Whānau Ora Delivery

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rārua acknowledges the government’s recent decision marking a significant shift in the structure of Whānau Ora service delivery.

This move has broad implications for collaboration, regional partnerships in delivering essential services to whānau, Pouwhakahaere Shane Graham says.

“Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rārua recognises the intent behind the new commissioning structure, which aims to enhance frontline service delivery and ensure that resources reach whānau directly.

“However, this transition also raises important questions about equity, regional representation, and the impact on existing kaupapa Māori service providers who have been at the heart of Whānau Ora since its inception.”

Impacts on Existing Service Providers and Regional Partnerships

“Over the past decade, Whānau Ora has built a strong network of trusted providers delivering culturally responsive services to whānau.

“The transition process must be carefully managed to ensure that the wealth of experience, expertise, and community trust within the current providers is not lost.

“Primary service delivery agents, smaller iwi and regional kaupapa Māori organisations may face reduced access to resources, potentially limiting their ability to support whānau effectively.

“This highlights the importance of maintaining an equitable and inclusive framework that upholds the foundational Whānau Ora principle of whānau-led solutions.”

Future Opportunities and Collective Pathways

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“While this transition presents challenges, it also provides an opportunity to strengthen iwi-led service models in a way that prioritises whānau aspirations. Key considerations moving forward include:

Ensuring Equitable Participation: The new structure must provide mechanisms for all to have a voice in Whānau Ora service delivery, not just those awarded commissioning contracts.

Strengthening Collaboration: Māori providers must work together to develop a unified approach that upholds the integrity of Whānau Ora while ensuring continuity of service.

Safeguarding the Kaupapa: Whānau Ora must remain focused on empowering whānau, rather than being reshaped into a purely administrative or bureaucratic model.

“As we navigate this period of change, Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rārua remains committed to advocating for a fair, inclusive, and whānau-centered Whānau Ora framework that supports the aspirations of all iwi, hapū, marae and communities.”

© Scoop Media

