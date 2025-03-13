Over 300 People Remove Nearly A Tonne Of Manukau Harbour Rubbish In One Morning

While the cost of living crisis continues to impact New Zealanders at the supermarket, the fuel pump, and the roofs over our heads, Saturday’s turnout - over 300 people who removed 8,950 litres of rubbish (880kgs) - at the Hirepool Big Clean in Onehunga shows that protecting the environment is still a key priority for Kiwis.

Sustainable Coastlines co-founder Sam Judd MNZM said "this area has a number of big challenges with pollution, poverty and more, but it gives me hope that so many people care and want to do something about it." "Across 15 years of clean-ups, both here and abroad, I’ve never seen an area worse affected by microplastics," says Judd.

More than 300 individuals showed up to take part in the event, organised by charity Sustainable Coastlines in collaboration with Hirepool - in only half a day.

"We know how tough it is out there for people at the moment, so to see groups of mates, families with young kids and individuals using their time, energy, and resources to protect the ocean is really heartening," says Judd. "We actually had to close registrations as we had too many people sign up," he says.

The Hirepool Big Clean event was designed to raise awareness about the impact of plastic pollution on marine animals and humans, as well as giving communities a chance to make a difference to their local coastline.

The Manukau is a key habitat for the critically endangered Māui dolphins, which are threatened by human activity including fishing, plastic ingestion, and entanglement. Life-size models of the taonga species, supplied by the Māui and Hector’s Dolphin Defenders, helped to drive the message home. It is also a breeding ground for the keystone species of the Great White Shark - who frequent the area with giant pregnant females releasing their pups in the harbour. Shark scientist Dr Riley Elliot says that "Every May and June - North Island harbours are pupping and nursery grounds for Great White Sharks, "what we put into that nursery ground - directly affects these animals and their food chain."

We have seen that when silt, sediment and rubbish come into harbours that they nest in, they leave," says Dr Elliot, "it’s like a tui - when you chop the tree down, they have nowhere to nest - so if you pollute these crucial habitats then we won’t have these apex predators calling our harbours home anymore.

Litter is a known issue in Manukau Harbour, where Sustainable Coastlines’ Litter Intelligence programme has recorded higher-than-average litter density. The latest data shows 525 litter items per 1,000m² in the area - higher than Auckland’s overall average of 422 and well above the national average of 305.

Plastic waste is especially prominent. One survey at Onehunga Wharf revealed that 92% of collected litter was plastic, with 6,416 plastic pieces per 1,000m². Further surveys are needed to build a long-term picture, but it’s clear that plastic pollution is a major issue in this area.

"This tells us that something needs to happen with policy and with industry, not just individual behaviour change, but first, let’s start with community," says Judd, "when people understand the issues and they're empowered to take action, the flow-on effects can be amazing."

Hirepool CEO Brian Stephen praised the volunteers for their commitment: "Seeing so many people come together to protect our coastline is truly inspiring. The effort and enthusiasm of everyone involved highlights the real impact we can make when we work as a community."

