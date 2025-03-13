Fourth Person Taken To Hospital After Ingesting White Powder

A fourth person has been in hospital overnight after ingesting an unknown substance in Wairarapa.

Police were called to a Masterton home about 8.50pm on Wednesday, where a person was in a critical condition after consuming a white powder substance.

It follows an incident on Saturday 8 March, where three people were found unresponsive at a Tinui property. All three had taken an illicit substance, which they believed to be cocaine.

While all four recovered after receiving naloxone – a drug that reverses an opioid overdose – Police are extremely concerned at the significant risk of harm or death.

We are investigating to determine what the substance is, where it came from, and how far it is circulating, but urge anyone with white powder to be extremely cautious.

If you or someone you know takes a white powder and starts to experience unusual effects, call 111 immediately.

Inter-agency group DIANZ has released more information on the incident [1], as well as advice, through their High Alert page.

We would like to hear from anyone who might have information about this substance or its origins, or anyone involved in its distribution.

If you can help, please use our 105 service.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers [2] on 0800 555 111.

