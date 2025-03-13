Investigation Ongoing Following Serious Assault, Hastings

An investigation is ongoing following a serious assault in Hastings this morning.

Around 5:50am Police were called to a Flaxmere address where a man was located in a critical condition with injuries consistent with an assault.

A scene guard was put in place and a scene examination was commenced this morning.

We are working to piece together what occurred, including identifying those involved.

Police would like to hear from anyone that witnessed any suspicious activity in the area of Dundee Drive overnight.

Please contact us via 105 either online or over the phone referencing file number: 250313/3694

