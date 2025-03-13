Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Investigation Ongoing Following Serious Assault, Hastings

Thursday, 13 March 2025, 2:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

An investigation is ongoing following a serious assault in Hastings this morning.

Around 5:50am Police were called to a Flaxmere address where a man was located in a critical condition with injuries consistent with an assault.

A scene guard was put in place and a scene examination was commenced this morning.

We are working to piece together what occurred, including identifying those involved.

Police would like to hear from anyone that witnessed any suspicious activity in the area of Dundee Drive overnight.

Please contact us via 105 either online or over the phone referencing file number: 250313/3694

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 