Paddling For Mental Health: Kiwi Man Takes On The Whanganui River On A Surfboard

On March 15, Brenden Hawkins will embark on an extraordinary challenge, attempting to become the first person to paddle a surfboard the full 235-kilometer length of the Whanganui River. His goal is simple but powerful: to spark conversations around mental health, raise funds for I Am Hope, and remind Kiwis that no one has to struggle alone.

Brenden Hawkins (Photo/Supplied)

Known as “Tarzan” for his long hair, forestry background, and rugged lifestyle, Hawkins has always pushed himself physically and mentally. This journey is no different. He estimates it will take between ten and fourteen days, depending on the river’s conditions, his endurance, and sheer determination. His ultimate dream is to reach the river mouth and catch a wave on the beach to finish the challenge.

“The idea came to me while I was working as a jet boat driver on the river,” says Hawkins. “I saw how tough it was for people canoeing, especially in the wind, and thought, imagine doing that on a surfboard. But it was losing a close friend’s younger brother to suicide that gave me the final push. He was 32, had a great life, a family, and everything seemed fine. It just showed me how much people can struggle in silence. That’s why I’m doing this – to get people talking and remind them they’re not alone.”

Hawkins is no stranger to mental health advocacy. Having lost friends and family over the years, he has seen first-hand how difficult it can be to deal with grief and emotional struggles. He has made it his mission to push for more open conversations, especially in the forestry industry, where mental health is often overlooked. His motto is simple: be proactive, not reactive.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

His board, custom-made by Takahiro Shirai, is designed for maximum buoyancy and features baby Dory from the movie Finding Dory, alongside the words just keep swimming. “That’s what I tell myself when life gets tough. If I’m getting smashed in the surf, I hear Dory’s voice in my head. I hope this paddle can help people remember to just keep going, no matter how hard it gets.”

To make the journey possible, Hawkins has lined up a support team to kayak alongside him, carrying food and camping gear. He will sleep on the riverbanks each night, pushing as far as he can each day. Tour Aotearoa has provided a tracker so supporters can follow his progress in real time.

Brenden Hawkins (Photo/Supplied)

I Am Hope founder Mike King is backing Hawkins all the way. “What Brenden is doing is nothing short of incredible. Taking on 235 kms of river on a surfboard isn’t just physically demanding—it’s a powerful statement about resilience and the importance of mental health. Too many young Kiwis are struggling in silence, feeling like they have nowhere to turn. Brenden is putting himself through this massive challenge to show them they’re not alone, and we couldn’t be more grateful. Thank you, Brenden—you’re an absolute champion.”

Brenden Hawkins' Givealittle page is live for those who want to support his mission. Every donation goes towards I Am Hope Foundation to help young Kiwis in need.

© Scoop Media

