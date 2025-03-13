Building New Careers: Seventy-Six New Police Officers Graduate

Eleven of the 16 recruits who were born overseas and speak more than one language (Photo/Supplied)

Commissioner Richard Chambers and Wing Patron, Hon Anne Tolley congratulated the 76 graduating constables from wing 382 today.

Families and friends celebrated the newly attested police officers at Te Rauparaha Arena, Porirua this afternoon to acknowledge the successful completion of their initial training course.

There are some likeminded individuals in this wing with nine of the graduates having building trade qualifications.

There are 13 new officers who’ve played high-level rugby, touch rugby, Rugby Sevens, or rugby league.

There’s also a number of recruits who have played hockey as a sport of choice, some at representative level.

One of the seven hockey-playing recruits is Constable Lauren Baker the recipient of the Minister’s Award for top recruit of the wing. Lauren was previously a communicator for the Police 105 Emergency Communications Centre and is thrilled to be starting something new. “I really enjoy Police and the sense of fulfilment I get from helping people and holding others to account. There is no other job quite like it. This organisation is full of great people who join police for the right reasons. It’s great to be part of this organisation as a sworn officer now, and I look forward to working with my community,” she said. Lauren will be based in Wellington District.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

One of four new officers born in South Africa won the Commissioner’s Award for Leadership for the wing. Constable Johan Roos’ follows in the footsteps of his parents who were both police officers in South Africa. “I am proud to be part of such an ethnically diverse wing. We have people from ten different countries who graduated today going out to serve our widely diverse communities. This Leadership Award is not mine alone, it stands as a testament to the unwavering strength, dedication, and unity of everyone in Wing 382. I accept it with the deepest respect and gratitude toward my peers, instructors, and everyone who has been part of this journey. We have pushed each other to grow, to lead, and to serve with courage, integrity, and compassion,” he said. Johan is deployed to Central District and is one of the 16 recruits who were born overseas.

Twenty-four recruits speak more than one language with one recruit speaking five different languages. This graduation is significant in that it marks the highest number (five) of Pathway to Police (P2P) participants graduating thanks in part to their volunteer involvement in Community Patrols New Zealand (CPNZ). The Pathway to Police is a programme that helps people become police officers in New Zealand. It includes training, community patrolling, and job previews.

All Awards: Minister’s Award recognising top student: Constable Lauren Baker, posted to Wellington District. Commissioner’s Award for Leadership: Constable Johan Roos, posted to Central District. Patron’s Award for second in wing recognising second top student and the winner of the Firearms Award: Constable Matthew Eadie, posted to Counties Manukau District. Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award: Constable Jennifer Mackinnon posted to Bay of Plenty District. Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award: Constable Jack Crossman, posted to Bay of Plenty District.

Deployment: The new constables will start their first day of duty in their Police districts the week starting Monday 25 March 2025 and will continue their training on the job as probationary constables. Northland 2, Tāmaki Makaurau a total of 24 and broken down as follows: Auckland - 4, Waitematā - 1, Counties Manukau - 19, Waikato - 4, Bay of Plenty - 10, Eastern - 6, Central - 5, Wellington - 11, Tasman - 3, Canterbury - 7, Southern - 4.

Demographics: 31.6 percent are female, 68.4 percent are male. New Zealand European make up 71.1 percent of the wing, with Māori 6.6 percent, Pasifika 6.6 percent, Asian 13.2 percent, LAAM 2.6 percent.

382 Wing Patron: The Hon Anne Tolley has had wide experience in local and national politics over the past 30 years. She has recently been the Commission Chair for Tauranga City Council. Elected to the Napier City Council in 1986, she was Deputy Mayor for six years. She also served one term on the inaugural Hawke’s Bay Regional Council. In 1999, Anne was elected to Parliament as a National Party MP based in Napier, and then successfully contested the election for the East Coast Electorate in 2005. She held that seat until her retirement from national politics in 2020. Anne served for nine years as a government minister, holding the portfolios of Education, Police, Corrections, Ministry of Social Development, Children, and Local Government. She was the first woman to be Minister of Education. From 2017 to 2020, she served as Deputy Speaker of the House. Anne is Chair of Transparency International New Zealand’s Board and is a Justice of the Peace (JP).

© Scoop Media

