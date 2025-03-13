Tasman Dry Weather Task Force Update

A late season period of dry weather has meant extended water restrictions are being implemented for consent holders in several management zones across Tasman.

Tasman’s Dry Weather Task Force has decided that Moutere Eastern and Coastal Zone should remain in Stage 2 rationing as of Monday 17 March 2025.

Rationing for Upper Motueka zones has been increased to include Tadmor, Baton, Glen Rae and Tapawera, which all move to Stage 1 rationing (a 20% reduction in water use).

The Motupiko water management zone will remain at Stage 3 rationing (a 50 % cut on water use) with a cease take on the consent-driven Rainy management zone also continuing.

It is important Consent holders are familiar with their Resource Consent conditions as some may be subject to higher restrictions thresholds.

These restrictions do not apply to Tasman urban water supplies or Council-managed reticulated water supplies beyond the conditions of consent.

Abstraction levels for urban areas have remained below consented limits throughout the summer season, which in tandem with the Waimea Dam being fully operational, has meant that so far, no water restrictions have been implemented.

As well as Consent holders across the Waimea Plains, the Waimea Dam also supports the urban areas of Richmond, Māpua, Ruby Bay, Brightwater and Hope.

The Dam also supplies Wakefield when there are issues with water supply from the Wai-iti.

As drought declarations are made in a number of regions, including the top of the South Island, the Tasman region continues to dry out.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The effects on river flow, groundwater and soil moisture are becoming more apparent, particularly around Motupiko and parts of the Upper Motueka catchment.

If no rain is forthcoming in the coming days we may be heading into an autumn drought, which had been predicted by NIWA modelling.

One positive aspect is we are now part way through the harvest season and demand for water for irrigation is declining. We have also had scattered rain in the last two months which had been somewhat helpful.

Weather forecasts indicate between no rain and moderate falls of 10 – 20 mm over the next 10 days.

Golden Bay Rivers are all above triggers but dropping. There has been appreciable Cobb generation, and this has helped the flows in the Tākaka River and Te Waikoropupū Springs.

Moutere Deep Groundwater Eastern Zone is hovering just above the 33m stage two level and the coastal zone has continued its slow decline from 19.58 metres above mean sea level (amsl) last week to 19.47 m amsl.

The Waimea Dam is full and the flow below it is about 670 l/s.

Recent rain has given a small boost to the Wairoa River – the unmodified flow reached 5000 l/s but has now dropped below 3150 l/s.

As Stage 1 rationing comes in at 2750 l/s for unaffiliated permits - it is possible that this trigger may be reached in the coming days.

Staff will continue to monitor river flows, groundwater and soil moisture levels in the coming days to ascertain the need for further measures.

Decisions will be reviewed at the next meeting of the Dry Weather Taskforce, provisionally scheduled for Tuesday 18 March 2025.

You can keep up to date with groundwater and river flow data by visiting our environmental data portal www.tasman.govt.nz/my-region/environment/environmental-data-portal.

© Scoop Media

