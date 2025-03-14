Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Private Plan Change 4 To Consider Rezoning Of Land In Otaihanga

Friday, 14 March 2025, 9:59 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council’s Strategy, Operations and Finance Committee has agreed to process a District Plan private plan change request for approximately 12.65 hectares of land near Otaihanga to the next stage.

Council received the private plan change (PCC) request from Welhom Developments Ltd to rezone land for part of 65 and 73 Ratanui Road from Rural Lifestyle Zone to General Residential Zone late last year. The PPC also seeks to introduce a new Development Area, including an associated Structure Plan, policies and rules, and bespoke provisions for uses associated with a retirement village.

Councillor Sophie Handford, Chair of the Strategy, Operations and Finance Committee, noted that accepting the private plan change request provides the community with the opportunity to submit on the request through a formal process.

“Schedule 1 of the Resource Management Act 1991 sets out the process for private plan change requests. This includes the process for public notification, submissions, and a hearing and recommended decision by a Hearings Panel.

“Independent commissioners will be appointed to consider the private plan change, which will now be known as Private Plan Change 4, and to make recommendations to Council,” Cr Handford said.

District Planning Manger Jason Holland says the private plan change will now follow the same statutory process as a Council-initiated plan change.

“There are a range of factors that need to be considered. This includes how the private plan change aligns with or supports national and regional policy direction. It will also consider all issues raised in public submissions,” Mr Holland said.

Mr Holland said he anticipates that the request will be publicly notified for submissions in the next six to eight weeks.

© Scoop Media

