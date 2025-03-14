Update: Further Arrests Following Protest During Auckland Pride Event

Police have made three further arrests in the investigation into a protest at the Te Atatū Community Centre.

It follows four arrests on Wednesday into complaints made with Police after the 15 February event.

The three men have been charged and bailed to appear in the Waitākere District Court on 18 March.

Those charged are:

A 44-year-old man charged with injures with intent

A 55-year-old man charged with assault under the Crimes Act

A 47-year-old man charged with two counts of assault under the Crimes Act, and one count of assault under the Summary Offences Act

Police are limited in further comment given matters are before the Court.

