Police Make Arrests Over Gang Fight In Pukekohe

Police have made seven arrests over a serious assault in Pukekohe at the end of 2024.

Investigators have executed a number of search warrants this week, and there are further arrests expected.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Hunkin says on 18 December 2024, Police were initially called to a disorder at a petrol station on Edinburgh Street.

“We know up to 10 people from one gang arrived at the petrol station forecourt at around 10am,” he says.

“This group has attacked another man, who is a member of a rival gang, and then set on his partner.

“This was a cowardly attack that occurred in broad daylight in the middle of a petrol station forecourt.”

As a result of enquiries, seven arrests have been made this week.

Detective Senior Sergeant Hunkin says those arrested are five men, one woman and one young person.

Those arrested face assaults with intent to injure charges and have appeared in the Pukekohe District Court.

“Police have recovered firearms and drugs in the course of executing our search warrants, and our enquiries are continuing to locate those offenders who are outstanding,” Detective Senior Sergeant Hunkin says.

Police are aware there were witnesses to the incident.

Detective Senior Sergeant Hunkin says: “We are asking people who videoed the offending or who witnessed it to contact Police.

“Any information will assist in progressing our investigation further to locate those we have not yet located.

“Police remain determined in this investigation, and we expect to continue carrying out further search warrants.”

If you have information, update Police online now or call 105 using the reference number 241219/9338.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

