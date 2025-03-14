Raft Of Charges Following Fleeing Driver Incident

Eagle’s eye in the sky has aided in the arrest of two people following a dangerous driving incident, which could have ended in tragedy.

At about 4am, the Police Eagle helicopter spotted a vehicle travelling on Mount Albert Road with a broken quarter light window.

Auckland City West Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Wayne Kitcher, says the vehicle was signalled to stop which it initially did, before fleeing at speed.

“Officers did not pursue the vehicle as it reached speeds of more than double the road limit.

“Eagle has continued to observe the vehicle until it was successfully spiked, and slowed down enough to let the passenger out where he has then fled on foot.”

Inspector Kitcher says he was quickly taken into custody.

“The vehicle has continued on, including driving on the wrong side of the road.

“A pursuit has then been authorised based on the manner of driving and a short time later the vehicle has come to a stop.

“The driver fled on foot, across the Southern Motorway before the alleged offender was apprehended by the Police dog unit.

“It’s incredibly fortunate that no one was harmed by this poor driving behaviour.

“Other road users should not expect to have their safety put at risk as it was last night, it’s completely unacceptable.”

Inspector Kitcher says during a search of the vehicle an imitation firearm and machete were also located.

A 17-year-old will appear in Auckland Youth Court charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, failing to remain, dangerous driving, possession of offensive weapon and possession of an imitation firearm.

