Fire Alongside SH1 Whangārei, Consider Alternate Routes

Friday, 14 March 2025, 3:09 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is currently working with emergency services to respond to a fire alongside State Highway 1 in Whangārei.

The fire is between Murdoch Crescent and S End Avenue and contractors may need to close the road. People are advised to delay their travel where possible, or to consider alternate routes. Traffic heading south should turn east onto Maunu Road from the SH1/State Highway 14 intersection, onto Porowini Ave, Okara Drive, Port Road, Kioreroa Road and then Rewa Rewa Road to return to SH1. Northbound traffic should take the same route, in reverse.

Emergency services are in attendance and traffic management is en-route.

People are encouraged to visit the Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up to date information on the traffic management before they travel.

