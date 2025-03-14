Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Assisting At Waiuku College Fire

Friday, 14 March 2025, 3:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Emergency services responded to reports of a minor fire at Waiuku College earlier today.

At about 11.45am, Police responded to a report of two small fires on the grounds of the school.

Investigations are in the early stages and we are continuing to look into the circumstances surrounding the fires, however they are not thought to be linked to any events earlier this week.

Police will remain on scene with Fire and Emergency NZ while a scene examination is completed.

© Scoop Media

