Post-Sentencing Statement: John Hope Muchirahondo

Police acknowledge the sentence handed down to John Hope Muchirahondo today in the Christchurch High Court.

He was sentenced to 23 years’ imprisonment, with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years, for his prolific sexual offending, after being found guilty on 11 counts of rape and six of unlawful sexual connection, as well as failing to provide access to a cellphone.

We are pleased to see justice done for his victims who had the bravery to come forward and tell their stories.

It took enormous strength, courage, and composure to tell your accounts in court where your accuracy, honesty and credibility were challenged. I hope you feel validated.

We believe you, we have always believed you, this was never your fault and you are not alone.

Our complainants have taken another step in paving the way for others to come forward, to have a voice and to not be silenced or shamed.

Your bravery, the strength of your accounts and your telling of the impact of this offending has helped inform the Judge’s sentence today and you have contributed to the future safety of many women.

We would like to acknowledge the hard work of our investigation team, who worked tirelessly to bring this case before the court, the Crown who prosecuted the case, and the specialist sexual assault agencies who supported the victims through this process.

We also hope this case shows anyone else who has been the victim of a sexual assault that there is hope, and there is support available for you.

Anyone who wants to make a complaint to Police can be assured that you will be treated with the utmost respect and will be listened to.

We will take all such reports seriously, offer victims the required support, and work to hold offenders to account.

