Pest Plant Eradication Imminent

Motorists travelling along Stout Street over the coming week are being asked to take extra care between Pine and Elm streets where contractors will be removing a plant pest.

The section of road will be down to a single lane so the invasive pest monkey comb can be safely removed from the area.

(Photo/Supplied)

Monkey comb – or Pithecoctenium crucigerum – is a notifiable weed. It is a fast-growing, climbing vine with heart-shaped leaves and cream and yellow flowers, although it has never been known to flower in New Zealand. It smothers other plants and forms very dense infestations. There are only two wild sites of this plant in the country and both are in Tairāwhiti.

Phil Karaitiana, Council team leader for Biosecurity, says it is an incredibly tricky pest to eradicate. A site infested with it on the Whanganui River was completely dug out and the soil sterilised before being returned.

It’s a little more challenging at the 345 square metre Stout Street site which was discovered by chance by a Council worker.

“With this area being on a bank, supporting the road and surrounded by urban houses we are restricted as to how we deal with this,” says Mr Karaitiana.

All the plant matter will be removed with herbicides then used to treat the area.

“It will be an ongoing project and likely to take a number of years to completely eradicate.”

The stretch of Stout Street between Dalrymple and Pine is expected to be down to a single lane for up to a week from Monday (17 March) while the work is carried out.

Anyone who thinks they may have monkey comb on or near their property should contact Council who will work with you on an eradication programme.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

