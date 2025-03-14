Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
TRAFFIC BULLETIN: Take Care, Pay Attention: Fire Alongside SH1 Brynderwyn Hills

Friday, 14 March 2025, 5:18 pm
Press Release: NZTA

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) is currently fighting a scrub fire next to State Highway 1 on the northern side of the Brynderwyn Hills.

NZ Transport Agency does not expect to close this section of SH1 at this point, but is in continual contact with FENZ staff and a traffic management crew is standing by on-site to assist as required.

Road users are asked to allow additional time for their journeys and to slow down, follow any directions from emergency services or traffic management personnel and drive with care, paying close attention to the road, rather than activity alongside it.

As the situation may change, people are encouraged to visit the Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up to date information before they travel.

NZTA thanks everyone for their patience.

