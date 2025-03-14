Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Reminder - Take Extra Care In Driveways

Friday, 14 March 2025, 5:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Inspector Brett Callander:

Police are asking people to pay extra attention to driveway safety, after a number of incidents recently involving children being harmed.

Driveways can be extremely dangerous, and people need to do everything they can to ensure they keep themselves and others safe, especially where children are present.

Children move around quickly, and often won’t be seen as you are reversing down your driveway.

Always check your driveway before driving in or out, and make sure you know the whereabouts of any children.

Please use your reversing camera if your vehicle has one installed. Alternatively, ensure all children not in the vehicle with you are accounted for.

If another adult is at the property, make them responsible for ensuring children are well clear of any moving vehicles.

If there are no other adults present, have a ‘safe spot’ for children to stand and wait for the vehicle to stop moving. This should be somewhere in view of the driver.

Check your blind spots often, and if you can no longer see a child, stop your vehicle and move them somewhere safe before you continue driving.

If your driveway is close to the children’s play area, consider a fence or gates to separate the play area from the driveway.

You should also take the time to speak to your children about the dangers of moving vehicles and remind them that just because they can see the driver, doesn’t mean the driver can always see them.

Taking those extra few seconds to make sure our tamariki are in a safe space when you drive in and out of your driveway can help prevent so much heartache and trauma. Remember they don’t understand the potential consequences.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 