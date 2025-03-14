Land Search And Rescue Honours Outstanding Volunteer Responders At National Hui

This weekend (14–16 March), over 200 Land Search and Rescue volunteer responders from across the country will gather at the National Hui at Motu Moana Camp, Auckland.

The National Hui is more than just a gathering—it’s an opportunity to share knowledge, improve skills, and hear from international search and rescue experts. With over 3,000 volunteer responders across New Zealand, this event allows us to reflect on the incredible work of our teams over the past two years. Since the last Hui, Land Search and Rescue volunteer responders have:

Responded to over 1,000 incidents

Saved 92 lives

Rescued 416 people

Assisted a further 417 individuals

A key highlight of the Hui is the recognition of volunteer responders whose exceptional efforts have stood out among those who selflessly assist the lost, missing, and injured at any time of day or night.

New Zealand Land Search and Rescue Board Chair, Charlotte Aronsen, congratulated this year's award recipients, acknowledging their exceptional contributions:

“The nominations this year were of a high calibre, which is testament to the dedication and skills of our volunteer responders. We are grateful for their time and commitment in helping the lost, missing, and injured in their time of need.”

2024 Land Search and Rescue National Awards

New Volunteer Responder of the Year Award

Zach Preston – Alpine Cliff Rescue Canterbury

Fred Groen – Horowhenua Search and Rescue

Tom Tyson – Search and Rescue Nelson

Non-Operational Support Award

Brian Parkinson – Tauranga Land Search and Rescue

Volunteer Responder of the Year Award

Kelly Shaw – Greymouth Land Search and Rescue

Plaque for Significant Contribution

Kenny Whittaker – Far North Search and Rescue

Louis Standfield – Search and Rescue Nelson

Darren Butler – Waihi Land Search and Rescue

Chris Coory – Dunedin Land Search and Rescue

Daniel Erickson – Southland Land Search and Rescue

Karen Forsyth – Taupō Search and Rescue

Excellence Award for an Outstanding Contribution

Gerald Blackburn – Hawke’s Bay Land Search and Rescue

Graeme Hill – Hamilton Land Search and Rescue

Mike Hawthorn – Hawke’s Bay Land Search and Rescue

Supreme Award for an Outstanding Operation

Te Aroha Paeroa Search and Rescue

Certificate of Recognition

Alpine Cliff Rescue Canterbury – Search and Rescue Operation on Mount Rolleston

These awards recognise the selflessness, leadership, and operational excellence demonstrated by our volunteer responders. From life-saving alpine rescues to behind-the-scenes logistics, each recipient has played a vital role in ensuring the success of search and rescue efforts across Aotearoa.

