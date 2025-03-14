Road Closures For Recovery Works

Council would like to advise the community of upcoming rural road closures and disruption for essential recovery works. Closures and works will occur between 7am and 5pm Monday to Friday. Roads will be open outside of these hours.

Hokoroa Road - closed at the 7km mark from 17 to 21 March for culvert replacements.

Lavenham Road - closed for dropout repair 500m south of Tangihanga intersection from 24 March to 3 June. Two daytime opening times are scheduled from Monday to Friday at 7:45am to 8:45am and 2:30pm to 3:15pm.

Waimata Valley Road will have up to 45-minute delays at the 22km mark from 31 March to 4 April and 7 to 11 April, for road widening in narrow corridor with rock face.

As this work is weather dependent, keep updated on these road closures at www.gdc.govt.nz/road-information

More information about Council’s recovery programme and scheduled works, see www.gdc.govt.nz/our-recovery

