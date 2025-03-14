Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Road Closures For Recovery Works

Friday, 14 March 2025, 6:07 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Council would like to advise the community of upcoming rural road closures and disruption for essential recovery works. Closures and works will occur between 7am and 5pm Monday to Friday. Roads will be open outside of these hours.

  • Hokoroa Road - closed at the 7km mark from 17 to 21 March for culvert replacements.
  • Lavenham Road - closed for dropout repair 500m south of Tangihanga intersection from 24 March to 3 June. Two daytime opening times are scheduled from Monday to Friday at 7:45am to 8:45am and 2:30pm to 3:15pm.
  • Waimata Valley Road will have up to 45-minute delays at the 22km mark from 31 March to 4 April and 7 to 11 April, for road widening in narrow corridor with rock face.

As this work is weather dependent, keep updated on these road closures at www.gdc.govt.nz/road-information

More information about Council’s recovery programme and scheduled works, see www.gdc.govt.nz/our-recovery

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 