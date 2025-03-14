Operation Lola: Further Arrest Over The Handling Of Burials

Police have made a further arrest in the investigation into allegations of inappropriate handling of burials at Waikumete Cemetery.

It is the second arrest during Operation Lola, a wider Police investigation launched in August 2024 to examine complaints into bodies that were disinterred following flooding in early 2023.

Police have also been investigating allegations of associated fraud offending taking place.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin says a further Auckland funeral director was arrested today and will be held to account.

“Our investigation team has been looking at allegations that loved ones’ remains were inappropriately handled at the cemetery’s mausoleum.

“Today, we have charged an Auckland-based man with obtains by deception over $1000.

“Our investigators’ enquiries are ongoing, and I cannot rule out further charges being laid in this case.”

Detective Inspector Baldwin acknowledges that investigators have been working through complex issues in their investigation.

“The Operation Lola team is still interested to hear from other families that may be impacted by this practice or have concerns.”

Anyone with concerns can contact 105 using the reference number 240808/8008 or Operation Lola.

The first arrest in Operation Lola was made in October 2024.

Last month, the 48-year-old woman charged pleaded guilty to fraud offending, and charges of interfering with a grave/human remains.

She will be sentenced in April.

The Auckland man arrested today is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court on 20 March.

