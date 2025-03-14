Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Serious Crash: Cook Street, Howick - Counties Manukau

Friday, 14 March 2025, 7:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police and emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash in Howick this evening.

A vehicle has collided with a building near the intersection with Cook and Picton Streets, before 6.30pm.

The driver of the vehicle is in a critical condition.

The Police Serious Crash Unit are deploying to the scene.

Cook Street will be closed to allow a scene examination.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes to access Howick Village this evening.

© Scoop Media

