Serious Crash: Cook Street, Howick - Counties Manukau

Police and emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash in Howick this evening.

A vehicle has collided with a building near the intersection with Cook and Picton Streets, before 6.30pm.

The driver of the vehicle is in a critical condition.

The Police Serious Crash Unit are deploying to the scene.

Cook Street will be closed to allow a scene examination.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes to access Howick Village this evening.

