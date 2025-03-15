Serious crash: State Highway 6, Cromwell - Southern
Saturday, 15 March 2025, 2:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 6/Kawarau Gorge Road is closed near McNulty
Road following a crash.
The two-vehicle crash
involving a motorbike and a car was reported at about
10:30am.
Initial indications are that there are
serious injuries.
Motorists are advised to avoid the
area and expect delays.
A diversion is in place around
the crash
scene.
