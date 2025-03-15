Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Vehicle Sought In Relation To Beatty Street Homicide

Saturday, 15 March 2025, 5:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police investigating the death of a man at a Beatty Street address overnight are now asking for anyone who sees this vehicle to come forward.

Supplied: NZ Police

The black Ford Territory, registration DBN472, was last seen being driven by a man, who Police are also looking to speak to in connection with our enquiries.

If you see this vehicle please call 111 immediately, quoting reference number 250315/0371.

If you have any other information to share about this vehicle or its driver, please do so through our 105 service.

