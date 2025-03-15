Road Closed After Crash, Heaphy Terrace/Claudlands Road, Hamilton - Waikato

Police are at the scene of a crash at the level crossing near the intersection of Heaphy Terrace and Claudelands Road, Hamilton East, where a train has struck a car.

While there are no serious injuries, the road is now closed while the scene is cleared.

Motorists are advised to take an alternate route.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

