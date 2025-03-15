Road Closed After Crash, Heaphy Terrace/Claudlands Road, Hamilton - Waikato
Saturday, 15 March 2025, 5:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are at the scene of a crash at the level crossing
near the intersection of Heaphy Terrace and Claudelands
Road, Hamilton East, where a train has struck a
car.
While there are no serious injuries, the road is
now closed while the scene is cleared.
Motorists are
advised to take an alternate
route.
