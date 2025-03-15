TRAFFIC BULLETIN: Plan Ahead For Upcoming Works On SH1 North Of Auckland

Motorists traveling on State Highway 1 (SH1) north of Auckland are advised to plan ahead, with lane and road closures scheduled between Sunday 16 and Friday 21 March.

Johnstone Hill Tunnels – Sunday 16 to Friday 21 March

Northbound traffic will be shifted across to one of the southbound lanes through the Johnstone Hill Tunnels from 9pm on Sunday 16 to 5am on Friday 21 March while the northbound lanes are closed to allow contractors to undertake tunnel maintenance.

Silverdale Interchange to Warkworth Roundabout – Tuesday 18 March (northbound)

On Tuesday night, SH1 northbound will close between Silverdale interchange and Warkworth roundabout from 9pm to 5am for road resurfacing and vegetation clearance. Several on- and off-ramps will also be closed, including:

• Silverdale northbound on-ramp

• Millwater northbound off-ramp

• Orewa northbound off-ramp and on-ramp

• Puhoi Road northbound off-ramp

• Warkworth roundabout northbound off-ramp

Motorists should use the recommended detour via Hibiscus Coast Highway and Old State Highway 1.

Warkworth Roundabout to Silverdale Interchange – Wednesday 19 March (southbound)

On Wednesday night, SH1 southbound will close between Warkworth roundabout and Silverdale interchange from 9pm to 5am for road resurfacing and vegetation clearance. Ramp closures include:

• Puhoi southbound on-ramp

• Orewa southbound off-ramp and on-ramp

• Millwater southbound on-ramp

• Silverdale southbound off-ramp

Detour via Old State Highway 1 and Hibiscus Coast Highway.

Silverdale Interchange to Oteha Valley Road – Monday 17 to Thursday 20 March

Southbound lane restrictions will be in place to allow contractors to undertake slip repairs, though traffic will still be able to travel south at all times.

Plan Ahead

Drivers are urged to drive with care and follow the directions of traffic management staff and signs.

Ramp closures and lane restrictions may be in place before the advertised closure times for the main state highway.

There will be increased noise while contractors undertake these works.

All work is weather dependent, and dates may change. For the latest updates, visit the NZTA Journey Planner (www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz).

NZTA thanks everyone for their patience while we undertake this important works to improve the safety and efficiency of SH1 north of Auckland.

