Murder Charge In Kaikohe Homicide
Sunday, 16 March 2025, 3:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police investigating the homicide in Kaikohe have filed a
murder charge.
Emergency services were called to a
Mangakahia Road property yesterday morning, where a man
located with stab wounds eventually died at the
scene.
A man taken into custody at the time has now
been charged with murder.
The 44-year-old will appear
in Kaikohe District Court tomorrow
[Monday].
