Murder Charge In Kaikohe Homicide

Police investigating the homicide in Kaikohe have filed a murder charge.

Emergency services were called to a Mangakahia Road property yesterday morning, where a man located with stab wounds eventually died at the scene.

A man taken into custody at the time has now been charged with murder.

The 44-year-old will appear in Kaikohe District Court tomorrow [Monday].

