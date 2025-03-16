Crash blocks Auckland Northern Motorway, Dairy Flat - Waitematā
Sunday, 16 March 2025, 3:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The Auckland Northern Motorway is partially blocked
heading southbound near the Wilks Road Overbridge following
a crash.
The crash, involving multiple vehicles, was
reported just before 11:20am.
Two people have been
moderately injured.
Motorists are advised to avoid the
area and expect
delays.
