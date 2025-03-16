Appeal For Witnesses To Huntly Fire

Detective Sergeant Simon Evans:

Police are appealing for witnesses to a suspicious fire in Huntly overnight.

Emergency services were called to a commercial premises on Great South Road, just south of Alder Lane, about 1:30am.

Police, together with Fire and Emergency NZ, are back at the scene today conducting a scene examination.

As part of our inquiries, Police are seeking any witnesses to what happened.

If you can help, you can contact Police online at 105.police.govt.nz [1] and clicking "Update Report" or by calling 105.

Please reference file number 250316/3289.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

