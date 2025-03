Road Closed Following Crash, SH2, Waioeka - Bay Of Plenty

Motorists are advised to expect delays after a crash on Waioeka Road (SH2) this evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene, between Waiata Road and Waioeka Pa Road, about 5.30pm, after a truck rolled.

One person has sustained minor injuries. The road is completely blocked and has been closed.

Anyone travelling through the area is advised to take an alternate route, or expect delays.

