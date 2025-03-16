Mentors Ready To Support Not-for-Profits

14 March

SociaLink, which supports the Western Bay of Plenty social and community sector, has mentors ready to guide emerging leaders, or those who want some advice to progress their career.

Mentoring Coordinator Leanne Rhodes-Robinson has been impressed with the calibre of the mentors who have put themselves forward to support up-and-coming leaders.

“It’s amazing to see busy people willing to make the time to develop the next group of leaders to strengthen the For-Purpose Sector. It’s an amazing opportunity for people to get someone beside them who can help them very specifically with challenges they are dealing with.”

Being mentored helps grow their career and provides them with crucial knowledge to become better leaders. Mentees may be workers want to move into management or leadership roles, managers or Chairs of boards.

Leanne meets with potential mentees to understand what they want to gain from a mentor, and matches them with a mentor with the right skills and experience. Once matched, one-on-one meetings with the mentor are held monthly. Two educational and networking meetings with mentees and mentors are also held over six months.

The mentors help grow leadership skills for managers, chairs of boards, presidents of committees and leaders in the community, social, sport and creative sectors.

“The feedback from the mentoring programme is always very positive, and both mentors and mentees found it was a great experience and increased the confidence of the mentees in their management or leadership roles.”

There is a small cost to cover the administration of the mentoring programme, but if cost is a barrier there may be a subsidy available. Email leanne@socialink.org.nz or for more information see www.socialink.org.nz/learning/coaching-mentoring

